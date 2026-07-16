Men’s All-Time Stats Leaders
Appearances
|1
|Tate Robertson
|53
|2
|Nico Brown
|52
|3
|Ates Diouf
|50
|4
|Kaelon Fox
|49
|5
|Amal Knight
|45
|6
|Marcus Epps
|42
|7
|Nick Firmino
|42
|8
|Joe Hafferty
|39
|9
|Kendall Burks
|37
|10
|Khalid Balogun
|37
Minutes Played
|1
|Amal Knight
|4,040
|2
|Ates Diouf
|4021
|3
|Kaelon Fox
|3944
|4
|Nico Brown
|3883
|5
|Tate Brown
|3561
|6
|Marcus Epps
|3332
|7
|Nick Firmino
|3305
|8
|Kendall Burks
|3174
|9
|Joe Hafferty
|3171
|10
|Owen Green
|2430
Goals
|1
|Ates Diouf
|22
|2
|Nico Brown
|11
|3
|Cam Lancaster
|8
|4
|Marcus Epps
|7
|5
|Nick Firmino
|6
|6
|Cory Burke
|6
|7
|Forster Ajago
|6
|8
|Don Smart
|6
|9
|Khalid Balogun
|5
|10
|Aaron Molloy
|4
Assists
|1
|Tate Robertson
|9
|2
|Marcus Epps
|7
|3
|Blaine Ferri
|6
|4
|Ates Diouf
|5
|5
|Kieran Sargeant
|5
|6
|Aaron Molloy
|4
|7
|Nico Brown
|4
|8
|Charlie Machell
|3
|9
|Abel Caputo
|3
|10
|Braudilio Rodrigues
|3
Saves
|1
|Amal Knight
|152
|2
|Logan Ketterer
|30
|3
|Brooks Thompson
|28
|4
|Oliver Semmle
|27
|5
|Austin Causey
|27
Clean Sheets
|1
|Amal Knight
|8
|2
|Oliver Semmle
|4
|3
|Logan Ketterer
|4
|4
|Brooks Thompson
|4
|5
|Austin Causey
|1
Last Updated: July 16, 2026