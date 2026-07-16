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Lexington Sporting Club

The home of Lexington Sporting Club

NEXT MEN’S HOME MATCH

Men’s All-Time Stats Leaders

Appearances
1Tate Robertson53
2Nico Brown 52
3Ates Diouf 50
4Kaelon Fox49
5Amal Knight45
6Marcus Epps 42
7Nick Firmino42
8Joe Hafferty39
9Kendall Burks37
10Khalid Balogun37
Minutes Played
1Amal Knight4,040
2Ates Diouf4021
3Kaelon Fox3944
4Nico Brown3883
5Tate Brown3561
6Marcus Epps 3332
7Nick Firmino3305
8Kendall Burks3174
9Joe Hafferty3171
10Owen Green2430
Goals
1Ates Diouf22
2Nico Brown 11
3Cam Lancaster8
4Marcus Epps7
5Nick Firmino6
6Cory Burke6
7Forster Ajago6
8Don Smart6
9Khalid Balogun5
10Aaron Molloy4
Assists
1Tate Robertson9
2Marcus Epps7
3Blaine Ferri6
4Ates Diouf5
5Kieran Sargeant5
6Aaron Molloy4
7Nico Brown4
8Charlie Machell3
9Abel Caputo3
10Braudilio Rodrigues3
Saves
1Amal Knight152
2Logan Ketterer30
3Brooks Thompson28
4Oliver Semmle27
5Austin Causey27
Clean Sheets
1Amal Knight8
2Oliver Semmle4
3Logan Ketterer4
4Brooks Thompson4
5Austin Causey1

Last Updated: July 16, 2026

ATES DIOUF

2023-2024

MARCUS EPPS

2025-Present

BLAINE FERRI

2025 – Present

OLIVER SEMMLE

2026 – Present

LOGAN KETTERER

2025 – Present

CAMERON LANCASTER

2024 – 2025

KAELON FOX

2023 – 2024

TATE ROBERTSON

2023 – 2024

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