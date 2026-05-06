Thanks for considering LSC Indoor for your upcoming party! With flexible packages and a high-energy indoor space, our team will help you create an unforgettable celebration your child (and their friends) will love.



Our event space allows you to bring your food, non-alcoholic drinks and decorations.

No forced in-house ordering!

Please reach out to Christian Valadez at cvaladez@lexsporting.com or call 859-787-0490 for availability and questions.

KICKOFF PACKAGE – $375

1.5 total hours for party Access to party room for entire duration of party Reserved field space for your party for entire duration Flexibility to set-up party 30 minutes prior to start time Up to 40 participants

ALL-STAR PACKAGE – $450

1.5 total hours for party Access to party room/area for entire duration of party Reserved field space for your party for entire duration Flexibility to set-up party 30 minutes prior to start time Up to 40 participants Includes: Choose from one option below:

Coach/Coordinator for party activities

NERF equipment (blasters, darts, and safety gear)

MVP PACKAGE – COMING SOON!

1.5 total hours for party Access to party room/area for entire duration of party Reserved field space for your party for entire duration Flexibility to set-up party 30 minutes prior to start time Up to 40 participants Includes: Coach/Coordinator for party activities TWO inflatables set up on reserved field space NERF equipment (blasters, darts, and safety gear)

BOUNCE BASH PACKAGE – COMING SOON!

1.5 total hours for party Exclusive access to inflatables for entire 90 minutes Up to 15 participants Please note: This package does not include reserved space in the party room, but can be added on for an additional fee, subject to availability.

ADDITIONAL PARTY INFORMATION

LSC Indoor 2 Space: This facility offers space on one of our two indoor turf fields and a dedicated private party room equipped with tables, chairs and a TV.

LSC Indoor 1 Space: This facility offers space on our indoor turf field and reserved space in our dedicated party area equipped with tables, chairs and TVs.

Coach/Coordinator: Add a trained staff member to assist you through your event. He/she can help run games, assist with activities and or special requests. (Additional fee may apply.)

Activities: Our turf fields allow flexibility for different activities based on the interests – soccer, football, lacrosse, frisbee, corn hole, etc. For additional costs, we offer inflatables, NERF equipment and Dodge Ball equipment. Please note party organizers should plan to bring activity equipment unless otherwise arranged.

Food, Beverages, Decorations: Party organizers may bring their own food, non-alcoholic drinks and decorations.

Booking Party: Please reach out to Christian Valadez at cvaladez@lexsporting.com or call 859-787-0490 for availability and questions. 50% non-refundable deposit is due at time of booking party.

FULLY CUSTOMIZE OR UPGRADE ANY PARTY

Drink packages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic)

Coach/Coordinator for party activities

Reserved party room

Inflatable(s) NERF equipment

Dodge Ball equipment

Extended party time

Have an additional idea? Reach out and we’ll do our best to accommodate your vision!

SEE DETAILS ON OUR INDOOR LOCATIONS