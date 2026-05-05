INTERESTED IN BEING PART OF OUR YOUTH COACHING TEAM? Be part of Lexington’s only professional soccer club! Submit your information to express interest in coaching within Lexington Sporting Club’s youth programs. Our staff reviews all submissions for current and upcoming opportunities.Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Name *FirstLastEmail *Phone Number *Do you have experience coaching youth soccer? *YesNoPrevious age coached and level: *What is the highest level of soccer you have played? *High School/ClubCollegeSemi ProProfessionalOtherCollege/University you played at: *Team you played for: *Are you available to lead training sessions 2-3 evenings a week plus game(s) on weekends? *YesNoAges your interested in coaching *Lil’ Kickers (18 months – 9 years)U6-U8U9-U12U13-U14U15-U19Please upload your resumeAny additional information we should know:Submit