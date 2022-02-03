MEN’S TICKETS WOMEN’S TICKETS SHOP Club News Match Recap: Lexington SC Women Move into First Place with Draw at Spokane Zephyr FC Gainbridge Super League Match Preview: Lexington Gears Up for USL After Dark with 10:30 p.m. Kickoff at Las Vegas Lights FC USL Championship Match Preview: Lexington SC Women Eye League's Single-Season Points Record at Spokane Zephyr FC Gainbridge Super League Lexington SC, Gainbridge Offering All Fans Complimentary Tickets to Women's Regular Season Finale Gainbridge Super League How LSC Can Clinch a Home Playoff Match & Ranking the GSL's Top-Three Clubs by Remaining Strength of Schedule Gainbridge Super League Marcus Epps Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round with Goal, Two Assist Performance in Round 1 USL Championship View all JOIN LSC ONE JOIN LSC ONE NEXT MEN’SHOME MATCH 00days00hours00minutes00seconds This countdown has been ended already! TICKETS NEXT WOMEN’SHOME MATCH 00days00hours00minutes00seconds This countdown has been ended already! TICKETS FOLLOW THE MEN Instagram X Facebook FOLLOW THE WOMEN Instagram X Facebook FOLLOW THE YOUTH CLUB Instagram X Facebook FOLLOW THE MEN Instagram X Facebook FOLLOW THE WOMEN Instagram X Facebook FOLLOW THE YOUTH CLUB Instagram X Facebook Subscribe on YouTube visit our channel FOLLOW US Follow LSC on TikTok @lexingtonsportingclub