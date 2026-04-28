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Lexington Sporting Club

Just another www.lexsporting.com Sites site

Next WOmen’s home match

WATCH PARTIES

Upcoming Watch Parties

Saturday, May 23
7:00 PM

Location: West Sixth Brewing
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508

Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale

Men’s match at Indy Eleven

SATURDAY JUNE 6
4:00 PM

Location: West Sixth Brewing
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508

Specials: $4 pints of Stadium Ale

Men’s match at Detroit City FC

SATURDAY, JULY 4
6:00 PM

Location: West Sixth Brewing
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508

Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale

Men’s match at Tampa Bay Rowdies

SATURDAY JULY 25
8:30 PM

Location: West Sixth Brewing
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508

Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale

Men’s match at FC Tulsa

More watch parties may be added throughout the season. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates!

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