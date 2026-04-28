WATCH PARTIES
Upcoming Watch Parties
Saturday, May 23
7:00 PM
Location: West Sixth Brewing
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508
Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale
Men’s match at Indy Eleven
SATURDAY JUNE 6
4:00 PM
Location: West Sixth Brewing
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508
Specials: $4 pints of Stadium Ale
Men’s match at Detroit City FC
SATURDAY, JULY 4
6:00 PM
Location: West Sixth Brewing
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508
Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale
Men’s match at Tampa Bay Rowdies
SATURDAY JULY 25
8:30 PM
Location: West Sixth Brewing
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508
Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale
Men’s match at FC Tulsa
More watch parties may be added throughout the season. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates!