Upcoming Watch Parties

Saturday, May 23

7:00 PM Location: West Sixth Brewing

501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508 Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale Men’s match at Indy Eleven

SATURDAY JUNE 6

4:00 PM Location: West Sixth Brewing

501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508 Specials: $4 pints of Stadium Ale Men’s match at Detroit City FC

SATURDAY, JULY 4

6:00 PM Location: West Sixth Brewing

501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508 Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale Men’s match at Tampa Bay Rowdies

SATURDAY JULY 25

8:30 PM Location: West Sixth Brewing

501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508 Drink special: $4 pints of Stadium Ale Men’s match at FC Tulsa

More watch parties may be added throughout the season. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates!