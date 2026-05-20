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Lexington Sporting Club

The home of Lexington Sporting Club

PLAYOFF TICKETS

2026 LEXBOWL

YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

Saturday July 25, 2026

Play fast paced indoor flag football this summer at LSC Indoor 1. Teams will compete in a fun tournament style format with guaranteed games, standings, playoffs, and championship finals.

DETAILS AND REGISTRATION

REGISTER

Registration Opens: May 27 at 10:00 AM

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: July 10, 2026

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

  • 5v5 Flag Football
  • Coed Divisions
  • Guaranteed 3 Games (round robin play)
    • Top 2 teams advance to the Championship Final
    • Maximum of 4 games per team
    • All games on one day
  • 32 Minute Games
  • Flags provided for all teams

LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE- ONLY 4 TEAMS PER DIVISION!

AGES / DIVISIONS – ALL COED

Tournament schedules will be released the week of the event

U6 Coed
Game Window: 9:00 AM – 11:50 AM

U8 Coed
Game Window: 9:00 AM – 11:50 AM

U10 Coed
Game Window: 12:00 PM – 2:50 PM

U12 Coed
Game Window: 3:00 PM – 5:50 PM

TEAM INFO AND REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum of 7 players required per team
  • $45 per player
  • All players must complete registration and waivers before participating
  • Teams are encouraged to wear matching jerseys/shirts

See team registration details for how players register.

TEAM REGISTRATION DETAILS

Each team will need a designated Team Captain. Team Captains will secure their team’s spot in DASH when registration is open. Once their team is registered in their desired division they will then need to invite players to their team via the DASH portal. Invited players will receive an email link to register. 

Minimum of 7 players, maximum of 10 players

How to Register

Step 1 — Team Manager Registers the Team

The team manager or coach should create the team in the DASH portal and register for the correct division.

Step 2 — Invite Players

After creating the team, the manager can invite players through the “Manage Team” section in DASH.

Step 3 — Players Register Individually

Each player will create or log into their own DASH account, join the team, complete waivers, and pay their $45 registration fee individually.

FACILITY

  • Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 - Full Field
    Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 – Full Field
  • Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 - Full Field
    Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 – Full Field
  • Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 - Half Field
    Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 – Half Field
  • Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 - Quarter Field
    Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 – Quarter Field
  • Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 - Cafe
    Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 – Cafe
  • Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 - Cafe Area
    Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 – Cafe Area
  • Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 - Seating Areas
    Lexington Sporting Club Indoor 1 – Seating Areas
  • LSC Indoor 1 - NewBreed Jiu Jitsu Tournament
    LSC Indoor 1 – NewBreed Jiu Jitsu Tournament

LEXINGTON SPORTING CLUB INDOOR 1

3025 Blake James Drive, Lexington, KY 40509


Cleats ARE permitted on this surface.

RULES

2026 LSC Flag football rules

QUESTIONS?

Contact Christian Valadez – cvaladez@lexsporting.com

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