Tournament schedules will be released the week of the event

TEAM REGISTRATION DETAILS

Each team will need a designated Team Captain. Team Captains will secure their team’s spot in DASH when registration is open. Once their team is registered in their desired division they will then need to invite players to their team via the DASH portal. Invited players will receive an email link to register.



Minimum of 7 players, maximum of 10 players



How to Register

Step 1 — Team Manager Registers the Team

The team manager or coach should create the team in the DASH portal and register for the correct division.

Step 2 — Invite Players

After creating the team, the manager can invite players through the “Manage Team” section in DASH.

Step 3 — Players Register Individually

Each player will create or log into their own DASH account, join the team, complete waivers, and pay their $45 registration fee individually.