2026 LEXBOWL
YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT
Saturday July 25, 2026
Play fast paced indoor flag football this summer at LSC Indoor 1. Teams will compete in a fun tournament style format with guaranteed games, standings, playoffs, and championship finals.
DETAILS AND REGISTRATION
Registration Opens: May 27 at 10:00 AM
REGISTRATION DEADLINE: July 10, 2026
FACILITY
LEXINGTON SPORTING CLUB INDOOR 1
3025 Blake James Drive, Lexington, KY 40509
Cleats ARE permitted on this surface.
RULES
QUESTIONS?
Contact Christian Valadez – cvaladez@lexsporting.com