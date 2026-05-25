SATURDAY, MAY 30
7:00 p.m. ET – Lexington SC Stadium
COUNTDOWN TO THE FINAL
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Saturday, May 30
7:00 p.m. ET – Lexington SC Stadium
COUNTDOWN TO THE FINAL
00days
00hours
00minutes
00seconds
This countdown has been ended already!
$1.50 BEER NIGHT
To celebrate our women’s incredible season, we’re turning the Gainbridge Super League Final into a $1.50 Beer Night. Enjoy Miller Lite, Coors Light &
Modelo all match long with these unbeatable prices!
$1.50
Miller Lite
(16 oz)
$1.50
Coors Light
(16 oz)
$2.00
Modelo Especial
(16 oz)
West Sixth Specials
Our friends at West Sixth Brewing will also be offering the following specials — as is standard at
$1.50 Beer Nights all season long!
$4.00
Stadium Ale Draft
(12 oz)
$4.00
IPA/Stadium Ale/Cerveza Cans
(19.2 oz)
$11.00
Boot Draft Fill
(22 oz)
RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY
The first 3,500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final rally towel!
Lexington SC
vs
7:00 PM ETSaturday, May 30
Carolina Ascent FC
● Lexington SC Stadium · Lexington, KY STREAM LIVE ON Peacock