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Lexington Sporting Club

The home of Lexington Sporting Club

MEN’S SINGLE MATCH TICKETS

SATURDAY, MAY 30

7:00 p.m. ET – Lexington SC Stadium

GET TICKETS
COUNTDOWN TO THE FINAL
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This countdown has been ended already!

Saturday, May 30

7:00 p.m. ET – Lexington SC Stadium

GET TICKETS

COUNTDOWN TO THE FINAL

00days
00hours
00minutes
00seconds

This countdown has been ended already!

$1.50 BEER NIGHT

To celebrate our women’s incredible season, we’re turning the Gainbridge Super League Final into a $1.50 Beer Night. Enjoy Miller Lite, Coors Light &
Modelo all match long with these unbeatable prices!

$1.50

Miller Lite
(16 oz)

$1.50

Coors Light
(16 oz)

$2.00

Modelo Especial
(16 oz)

West Sixth Specials

Our friends at West Sixth Brewing will also be offering the following specials — as is standard at
$1.50 Beer Nights all season long!

$4.00

Stadium Ale Draft
(12 oz)

$4.00

IPA/Stadium Ale/Cerveza Cans
(19.2 oz)

$11.00

Boot Draft Fill
(22 oz)

RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY

The first 3,500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final rally towel!

Gear Up for the Final!

Alt Image Attribute

2026 Gainbridge Super League Final Tee

Sizes S-XXXL

SHOP HERE
Alt Image Attribute

2026 Gainbridge Super League Final Match Up Tee

Sizes S-XXXL

SHOP HERE
Gainbridge Super League Final Merch
Official Lexington Sporting Club Team Store
Limited Edition
New
2026 Gainbridge Super League Final Tee
Commemorative Tee
2026 Gainbridge Super League Final Tee
$36.99
S – XXXL
Shop Now
New
2026 Gainbridge Super League Final Match Up Tee
Matchup Tee
2026 Gainbridge Super League Final Match Up Tee
$36.99
S – XXXL
Shop Now
Ships from Lexington, KY · Official LSC Store
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LEAGUE WEBSITE
Gainbridge Super League Final
Lexington Sporting Club crest Lexington SC
vs
7:00 PM ET
Saturday, May 30
Carolina Ascent logo Carolina Ascent FC
● Lexington SC Stadium  ·  Lexington, KY STREAM LIVE ON Peacock
TICKETS

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