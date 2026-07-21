corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

Lexington Sporting Club

The home of Lexington Sporting Club

WOMEN’S FALL MINI-PACK

LSC Brewfest

AUGUST 1, 2026

About LSC Brewfest

Get ready for the hottest event of the summer: the first-ever LSC Brewfest! Watch Lexington Sporting Club’s men’s team take on Monterey Bay FC in exciting USL Championship action, while we team up with local breweries to bring you the best taste of what Kentucky has to offer. From IPAs to light ales and lagers, rest assured there’s a beer for everybody to discover. Cheers!

DATE
August 1, 2026

TIMELINE
5:00 p.m. — VIP Gates Open
6:00 p.m. — General Gates Open
7:00 p.m. — Kickoff vs Monterey Bay FC

PARKING
Parking at Lexington SC Stadium is FREE

OTHER INFO
More text can go here

OTHER INFO
Even more text can go here

Tickets

Alt Image Attribute

VIP

This is where text goes for VIP entry.

VIP TICKETS
Alt Image Attribute

General Admission

This is where text goes for GA entry.

GA TICKETS

Participating Breweries

Alt Image Attribute

WEST SIXTH BREWING

LEXINGTON, KY
Alt Image Attribute

COUNTRY BOY BREWING

GEORGETOWN, KY
Alt Image Attribute

ETHEREAL BREWING

LEXINGTON, KY
Alt Image Attribute

WISE BIRD CIDER CO.

LEXINGTON, KY
Alt Image Attribute

VERSAILLES BREWING COMPANY

VERSAILLES, KY
Alt Image Attribute

DREAMING CREEK BREWERY

RICHMOND, KY
Alt Image Attribute

MIRROR TWIN BREWING

LEXINGTON, KY
Alt Image Attribute

LEMON’S MILL BREWERY

Harrodsburg, KY
Alt Image Attribute

THE VOID SAKE COMPANY

LEXINGTON, KY

Brewfest Map

MAP GOES HERE

Questions?

Contact the LSC Ticket Office and a representative will be happy to assist you.

Email tickets@lexsporting.com or call 859-201-3932

Be the First to Receive Club News and Access Exclusive Offers

Sign up for email and text alerts below!

SIGN UP