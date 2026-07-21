LSC Brewfest
AUGUST 1, 2026
About LSC Brewfest
Get ready for the hottest event of the summer: the first-ever LSC Brewfest! Watch Lexington Sporting Club’s men’s team take on Monterey Bay FC in exciting USL Championship action, while we team up with local breweries to bring you the best taste of what Kentucky has to offer. From IPAs to light ales and lagers, rest assured there’s a beer for everybody to discover. Cheers!
DATE
August 1, 2026
TIMELINE
5:00 p.m. — VIP Gates Open
6:00 p.m. — General Gates Open
7:00 p.m. — Kickoff vs Monterey Bay FC
PARKING
Parking at Lexington SC Stadium is FREE
OTHER INFO
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OTHER INFO
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Tickets
Participating Breweries
Brewfest Map
MAP GOES HERE
Questions?
Contact the LSC Ticket Office and a representative will be happy to assist you.
Email tickets@lexsporting.com or call 859-201-3932