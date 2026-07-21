Get ready for the hottest event of the summer: the first-ever LSC Brewfest! Watch Lexington Sporting Club’s men’s team take on Monterey Bay FC in exciting USL Championship action, while we team up with local breweries to bring you the best taste of what Kentucky has to offer. From IPAs to light ales and lagers, rest assured there’s a beer for everybody to discover. Cheers!

DATE

August 1, 2026

TIMELINE

5:00 p.m. — VIP Gates Open

6:00 p.m. — General Gates Open

7:00 p.m. — Kickoff vs Monterey Bay FC

PARKING

Parking at Lexington SC Stadium is FREE

OTHER INFO

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OTHER INFO

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